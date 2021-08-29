BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait Condemns Karnal Lathi-charge Incident, Demands Action

Reacting to the reports of alleged lathi-charge by Haryana Police on protesting farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader and spokesperson Rakesh Tikait compared 'certain governments' of the nation with the Taliban. In his address, the farmer leader said that there are certain 'Taliban commanders' who are present in the Government and they need to be identified. The statement from Rakesh Tikait came after reports of injury to nearly ten people came on Saturday as the Haryana Police allegedly lathi-charged a group of farmers who were disrupting traffic movement on the highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.

When asked who are these 'Taliban commanders,' the BKU leader replied 'those who gave orders of lathi-charge'.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president OM Prakash Dhankar and other senior leaders of the party. Following this incident, the Haryana Police has drawn severe criticism however Karnal Sub Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha claimed that protestors had started pelting stones at the cops. Sinha added that "steps were taken as per Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)".

Farmers' protest in Karnal

According to the PTI report, several roads were blocked at different places in protest. The affected routes included the Fatehabad-Chandigarh, Gohana-Panipat and the Jind-Patiala highways; and the Ambala-Chandigarh and the Hisar-Chandigarh national highways. Earlier, BKU chief Rakesh Tikait had slammed the Haryana Government and said that all roads would be booked till 5 pm in the state to protest the baton charge in Karnal. Informing that the police have lathi-charged the farmers thrice, he said it is harassment on the farmers if they are being lathi-charged for protesting peacefully.

The use of force by the police has invited severe criticism from various political parties including Congress, TMC, and CPI(M). The Congress party took to Twitter to share images of a farmer who was bleeding profusely after the clash with police. Reacting to this incident, Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni alleged that the police had brutally lathi-charged the protesting farmers. Many were left injured, he added.

खट्टर साहेब,



आज करनाल में हर हरयाणवी की आत्मा पर लाठी बरसाई है।



धरती के भगवान किसान को लहूलुहान करने वाली पापी भाजपाई सत्ता का दमन दानवों जैसा है ।



सड़कों पर बहते-किसानों के शरीर से रिसते खून को आने वाली तमाम नस्लें याद रखेगीं।



याचना नहीं, अब रण होगा,

जीवन-जय या मरण होगा। pic.twitter.com/NoDA7LSVAH — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 28, 2021

On the day, Modi inaugurated the new memorial at Jallianwala Bagh, his General Dyer is unleashed on farmers in Karnal, Haryana.

SDM is seen telling police officers to crack farmers heads. pic.twitter.com/Yji45lXkOU — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) August 28, 2021

TMC leader Mahua Moitra used the quote of a viral clip of Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha to criticise the action.