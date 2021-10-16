Amid backlash justifying the attack on BJP workers in Lakhimpur, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday, condemned the mutilation of a Dalit Sikh at Singhu border. Distancing the farmers' protest from the incident, he said that the matter was under investigation and that it would not hamper the protest. A plea has been filed in the Supreme court seeking dismantling farmer protests at Delhi's borders after the mutilation. 35-year-old Punjab resident Lakhbir Singh was mutilated by a Nihang group and was hung near the main stage of the farmers' protest near Singhu border.

Tikait distances farmers' protest from Singhu murder

"Whatever happened is wrong. Someone killed him and later the police arrested the killer. The matter is subject to investigation. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha has issued its statement, law will take its own course. We don't have any connection with this incident," said Tikait. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement condemning both - the murder and the alleged sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, squarely blaming a group Nihangs (Sikh militants) for the mutilation. SKM has previously also tried to distance farmers' protest from the Nihangs, but faced stiff opposition.

Previously, in the wake of the Lakhimpur massacre the BKU leader had justified farmers mob lynching BJP workers after Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish allegedly mowed down 4 farmers in Lakhimpur. "People in the car attacked the farmers. What happened with them was a reaction to their actions. It does not amount to murder. I do not blame the farmers for the BJP workers' death," said Tikait.

Singhu border murder

On Friday morning, the body of 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh was found hanging by 'a barricade near farmers' protest site'. Visuals from the site indicated that the man was attacked with sharp weapons and one of his hands was chopped off. The body was later taken for postmortem to a nearby civil hospital by the police.

With several visuals of Nihangs claiming credit for the murder surfacing, Haryana Police detained two Nihangs for lynching and mutilating Lakhbir Singh. An FIR has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to police, Lakhbir Singh was a Dalit Sikh labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district and was allegedly living with the Nihangs in their tent near the Singhu border.