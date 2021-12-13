BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait To Meet Farmers In Maharashtra & Tamil Nadu

Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, announced on Sunday that he and other farmer leaders will visit Wardha district in Maharashtra on December 19 and Tamil Nadu on December 17 to meet the farmers there. This comes after the farmers, who were protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year have started returning to their home states after the suspension of the year-long agitation.

"We organise meetings wherever people call us and is required. We are going to Wardha, Maharashtra on December 19 and to Tamil Nadu on December 17," said Tikait.

Rakesh Tikait to meet farmers in Maharashtra & Tamil Nadu

Farmers are returning to their various states in huge convoys of tractors and trucks, much as they did a year ago when they protested the Centre's three agrarian laws at sites in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri on the outskirts of the national capital. On Saturday, the BKU head said Kisan Mahapanchayat would be held from time to time to examine farmers' difficulties.

"Every year, a 10-day Kisan Andolan Mela will be held. Mahapanchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues," Tikait told reporters here.

The BKU chief also praised the media for bringing attention to the farmers' movement, claiming that frequent reporting by print, electronic, and, particularly, social media placed pressure on the administration. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on November 29, the first day of the Winter session. President Ram Nath Kovind also signed the bill repealing the three farm laws, bringing the process to a close. Since November 26, 2020, farmers have been protesting against farm laws on Delhi's numerous boundaries.

After receiving a letter from the Central government promising to form a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and removing cases against them, the SKM declared the suspension of their year-long agitation. On January 15, the farmers will hold a review meeting, "If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM had said in its statement.



With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI