BKU Leader Rakesh Tiktait Says Farmers' Movement Will Continue Until Govt Fulfills Demand

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday stated that the Government is not in agreement with the farmers' demands while asserting that the 'farmers' movement' will continue until their demands are met. His tweet in Hindi earlier today stated "In a democratic country, the government is not agreeing with the farmers, but the movement will continue until the government fulfils their demands,". Speaking to ANI ahead of the planned farmer protests outside Parliament on July 22, Tiktait said "It will be a peaceful protest. We will sit outside the Parliament while proceedings will continue in the House,".

लोकतांत्रिक देश में सरकार किसानों की बात नहीं मान रही है, लेकिन जब तक सरकार मांगे पूरी नहीं करेगी तब तक आन्दोलन जारी रहेगा .। #FarmersProtest — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) July 15, 2021

He called the protests peaceful despite the country witnessing violence on Republic Day when protestors reached Red Fort as a part of their 'tractor rally' protest. The protests have been planned to be held between the scheduled dates of the monsoon session, which is said to commence on July 19 and conclude by August 13. Tiktait further mentioned that around 200 people will be participating in the upcoming protests and travel to the parliament via bus. "We will pay the fare of the bus," added the BKU leader.

Rakesh Tikait, along with other farmer leaders and organisations, has been leading the farmers' protest near Delhi since November last year. Despite several rounds of deliberation with the government, the impasse remains. The protestors have made clear that the agitation won't stop till the government scraps all three farm laws.

Farmer Protests continue in different parts of the National Capital, Haryana

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Earlier on January 26, they broke the barricades and entered New Delhi where clashes were held with police during the 'tractor rally' organised on Republic day. They further went on to enter the iconic Mughal era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

On July 11, a group of farm protestors congregated Haryana Assembly Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa in Sirsa, where he had gone to attend a party meeting. They resorted to stone-pelting and blocked roads at several locations demanding the release of detained protestors. Several BJP leaders are facing constant protests in other parts of Haryana as well, namely, Jhajjar, Panipat and Fatehabad. The farmer's outfits have declared a social boycott of the party's leaders as the saffron party this trying to hold organisational activities in the state.

(Source -ANI)