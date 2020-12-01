BKU To Submit Written Draft Of Farmers' Issues Related To Farm Laws On Dec 2

After holding talks with the Centre on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has said it will submit a draft on Wednesday to the Central government, concerning the issues related to the farm laws after which next round of discussion would take place on Thursday. This development comes after the Centre held discussions and urged them to identify specific issues related to the agrarian laws and share with Government on December 2 for further discussion on December 3.

After the conclusion of talks on Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the Centre has asked Farmers' Union leaders to form a smaller group and submit in writing all the issues clause by clause for further discussions.

"Talks with Tikait union were held in a very good environment", Tomar said.

Our meeting with Farmers unions' representatives was meaningful. We told leaders to form a smaller group & discuss the act clause by clause. Govt has no objection over any discussion. 4th round of talks will take place on 3rd Dec: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/4yIZ32B5Bs — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

We also had a discussion with leaders of Tikait Kisan Union over the Act & other agriculture issues. We've told them that they should give their issues in writing to us & we'll discuss it. Talks with Tikait union were held in a very good environment: Union Agriculture Minister — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

During the interaction, it has been suggested by the Government to the representatives of Farmers Union to identify specific issues related to Farm Reform Acts & share with Government on 2nd Dec for consideration: Ministry of Agriculture



Next round of meeting to be held on Dec 3 https://t.co/gfIKF52ze4 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

We'll submit a draft of our issues related to Farm laws tomorrow. Govt has started a conversation with Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana & Delhi farmers. So, till the next meeting on Dec 3rd, govt has time to brainstorm over the issues raised by all: Naresh Tikait, BKU President https://t.co/1DZQnC6AND pic.twitter.com/GjVgnErkKD — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Centre's meeting with 32 farm unions

Prior to holding the meet with BKU, the Centre also held discussions with 32 farmers unions. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Agricultural Minister Narendra Tomar and MoS Commerce Som Parkash representing the Centre discussed the issues with the agitating farmers. The Centre urged the unions to form a smaller group or make a smaller committee representing the unions for further deliberations which they refused. The meeting remained inconclusive and the next round of discussions are to be held on December 3.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent. The protests were carried out by farmers for having apprehensions that the laws may impact the MSP mechanism and the entry of private sector entities may lead to the farmers being at the mercy of corporates. The Centre on multiple occasions has assured the farmers that the new laws will impact neither the MSP nor the APMC mandi systems and the laws will only allow farmers the freedom to sell outside of the Mandis without any requirement of middlemen or commission agents.

