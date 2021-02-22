BKU (Ugrahan) Chief Provokes, Asks Farmers To 'burn’ Police Notices On R-Day Violence

In yet another controversial proclamation, Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Monday, instructed farmers who have gotten notices in connection to the Republic Day violence to burn them. Moreover, he also urged villagers to block all kinds of police forces - be it from Delhi or Punjab - from entering their villages. Farmer protests continue to protest at Delhi's border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur for over 75 days, demanding the repeal of Centre's Farm Laws.

"As Rajewal Saab said, whoever has been served notices - put it on the stove. If the Delhi police or Punjab police try to enter your villages, don't let them. I remember, in March 2006, the police raided my house and caught me by surrounding it - but I did not let them enter my village as people took me to a Gurudwara. They are asking us 'Who are you?', 'Whose son are you?', 'Are you criminals?', 'Have you stolen anything?'," said Ugrahan. This faction of BKU had also held posters of activists jailed in the Elgar Parishad case & Delhi riots case - Sudha Bhardwaj, Varavara Rao, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, protesting their imprisonment.

Similar controversial have been given by various farm leaders - like BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had said 'Farmers will burn crops if needed, but protests won't cease', BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had asked farmers to 'gherao police officials' if they visit their villages to arrest individuals or conduct any raids. Chaduni had previously farmers to protest strongly against Karnal's Kisan Mahapanchayat - not letting CM Manohar Lal Khattar hold the event. Khattar cancelled his Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal after farmers vandalised the venue - uprooting tent, breaking the stage, tearing down posters and flinging chairs. While BJP and JJP leaders have faced angry protests by farmers outside their residences in Haryana, BJP leaders have been boycotted by farmers at Kisan Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh as instructed by BKU chief Naresh Tikait.

R-Day violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 500 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. Delhi police have fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders. As of date, Delhi police have arrested 152 people in connection with the R-Day violence apart from Disha Ravi - who has been arrested for the 'Toolkit' case which police claims led to the violence.

