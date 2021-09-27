BKU's Bhanu Pratap Singh Lashes Out At Rakesh Tikait, Asks How Bharat Bandh Will Benefit

Levelling serious allegations against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and protestors staging demonstration today across India, BKU’s Bhanu faction Chief Bhanu Pratap Singh said that 'they are following footsteps of Taliban'. The BKU-Bhanu leader lashed at Tikait by questioning him how the 'Bharat Bandh' will benefit anyone. Farmer unions are currently staging a nationwide protest organised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mark the first year anniversary of the 3 farm laws brought by the Central Government. Singh also added that such protests affect the economy and farmers.

#WATCH | "...They (Rakesh Tikait) call themselves 'kisan neta & then announce Bharat Bandh, which affects economy & farmers. How does it even benefit anyone? They want to follow in footsteps of Taliban by continuing similar activities...": Bhanu Pratap Singh, BKU-BHANU President pic.twitter.com/WQri1UMAH4 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

BKU-Bhanu faction against Rakesh Tikait

The BKU-Bhanu faction had quit protesting against the three farm laws after violence had erupted on January 26. He had alleged that other farmers’ organisations protesting at the capital’s borders were ‘Congress sponsored.’ Later the faction had openly revolted against its parent organisation and had purported that 'Tikait is spreading terrorism at Delhi border'. BKU’s Bhanu section was protesting at the Chilla border connecting Delhi and Noida.

Bharat Bandh - Latest development

According to the recent update, violent protests had erupted in parts of Bengaluru and Chennai as protestors were detained by the police.

Bengaluru, Karnataka | We deployed 45 officers and 600 staff to ensure a peaceful rally. So far, 30 people have been detained near Maurya Junction: MN Anucheth, DCP Central pic.twitter.com/lpjlWDLGK8 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Protesters agitating against the three farm laws break police barricade in Anna Salai area of Chennai, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today; protesters detained by police pic.twitter.com/iuhSkOeGFV — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Meanwhile, daily life was majorly affected across India, especially in the Gurugram-Delhi border area, where hoards of cars and vehicles were seen stuck in a never-ending queue. The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed unprecedented chaos on Monday morning as protesters held demonstrations across the borders and blocked highways, railway tracks and other ways of transportation. On the other hand, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait apologised for the traffic jam at Delhi's borders while adding that the protesting farmers had arranged water, tea and food for passengers stuck in traffic.

Bharat Bandh - Protestors say only emergency services allowed

Rakesh Tikait had informed that people who need to visit doctors would be allowed; otherwise, roads will be closed. 'Apart from ambulances, vegetable and milk vehicles, everything will be closed,' added BKU leader Tikait. He has also demanded support from all traders and shopkeepers by asking them to keep their oppressions suspended. The State Government of Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the nationwide protest.

Image: ANI/PTI