Last Updated:

BKU's Bhanu Pratap Singh Lashes Out At Rakesh Tikait, Asks How Bharat Bandh Will Benefit

Bhanu Pratap Singh of BKU attacked Rakesh Tikait for the Bharat Bandh protest that is currently going on. Bhanu also compared the protestors with the Taliban.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Bhanu Pratap Singh, Rakesh Tikait

Image: ANI/PTI


Levelling serious allegations against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and protestors staging demonstration today across India, BKU’s Bhanu faction Chief Bhanu Pratap Singh said that 'they are following footsteps of Taliban'. The BKU-Bhanu leader lashed at Tikait by questioning him how the 'Bharat Bandh' will benefit anyone. Farmer unions are currently staging a nationwide protest organised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mark the first year anniversary of the 3 farm laws brought by the Central Government. Singh also added that such protests affect the economy and farmers.

BKU-Bhanu faction against Rakesh Tikait

The BKU-Bhanu faction had quit protesting against the three farm laws after violence had erupted on January 26. He had alleged that other farmers’ organisations protesting at the capital’s borders were ‘Congress sponsored.’ Later the faction had openly revolted against its parent organisation and had purported that 'Tikait is spreading terrorism at Delhi border'. BKU’s Bhanu section was protesting at the Chilla border connecting Delhi and Noida. 

READ | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka support SKM's Bharat Bandh call, term Centre 'exploitative'

Bharat Bandh - Latest development

According to the recent update, violent protests had erupted in parts of Bengaluru and Chennai as protestors were detained by the police. 

Meanwhile, daily life was majorly affected across India, especially in the Gurugram-Delhi border area, where hoards of cars and vehicles were seen stuck in a never-ending queue. The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed unprecedented chaos on Monday morning as protesters held demonstrations across the borders and blocked highways, railway tracks and other ways of transportation. On the other hand, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait apologised for the traffic jam at Delhi's borders while adding that the protesting farmers had arranged water, tea and food for passengers stuck in traffic.

READ | Rakesh Tikait apologises for traffic jam due to 'Bharat bandh'; reminds farmers' struggles

Bharat Bandh - Protestors say only emergency services allowed

Rakesh Tikait had informed that people who need to visit doctors would be allowed; otherwise, roads will be closed. 'Apart from ambulances, vegetable and milk vehicles, everything will be closed,' added BKU leader Tikait. He has also demanded support from all traders and shopkeepers by asking them to keep their oppressions suspended. The State Government of Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the nationwide protest. 

READ | Bharat Bandh: Protesters block highways; Delhi border areas witness massive traffic jams

Image: ANI/PTI

READ | Republic Top 10 Headlines: Bharat Bandh, Mars Probe completes 7 yrs, Goa polls and more
READ | Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways, Ghazipur border to mark 1st anniversary of farm laws
Tags: Bhanu Pratap Singh, Rakesh Tikait, Bharat Bandh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND