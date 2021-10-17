Talking about the three farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday said that the Union government still has time to “solve the issue,” but warned to "not test our patience." Chaduni's remarks came a day after a corpse of a man with mutilated hands was found hanging from an upturned police barricade at the Singhu border outside Delhi.

Speaking at the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rohtak, Chaduni said that the patience of farmers was wearing thin and that there is a limit to the tolerance level.

#WATCH | Tolerance has a limit....don't test our patience...however I want to say to our brothers that we should not opt for violence... Govt still has time to solve this issue: Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni at Kisan Mahapanchayat, in Rohtak pic.twitter.com/1fPMzW2rbR — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday told reporters that the alleged killing of the man near the Singhu border who was found with hands and legs chopped off was “unfortunate” and insisted that this will not affect the farmers' protest against the farm laws. "Whatever happened is wrong and unfortunate. Someone killed him and later the police arrested the killer. The matter is subject to investigation. It will not affect our protest," said Tikait.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in the case, ANI reported quoting the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh, a resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The latter was employed as a labour and bore no criminal history.

SKM accuses Nihang group of killing farmer

Distancing the farmers' protest from the gruesome murder on the Singhu border, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday, issued a statement condemning both - the murder and the alleged sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. SKM squarely blamed a group of Nihangs (Sikh militants) for the mutilation of one Lakhbir Singh for allegedly attempting to commit sacrilege with regards to the Sarbaloh Granth.

"It has come to the notice of Samyukt Kisan Morcha that a person hailing from Punjab was mutilated and murdered this morning at the Singhu Border. A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying that the incident took place because of the deceased's attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbaloh Granth. It is been reported that this deceased was staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time," said SKM.