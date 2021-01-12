BKU's Rakesh Tikait Reacts To SC Staying Farm Laws; 'will Proceed With Jan 26 Rally'

After Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the three contentious farm laws until further orders, Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that as their demands have not been met by the Centre, the farmers' protest will continue.

BKU chief said, "we have not received any notice to stop their tractor rally which is scheduled to take place on January 26, therefore we are prepared to proceed with our tractor rally on January 26."

READ | BKU's Rakesh Tikait Claims 'Centre Won't Implement Electricity Bill & Air Quality Bill'

Farmers' Protest: BKU leader hits out at Centre

Lambasting the Centre for its statement that thousands could be killed during the protest, Rakesh Tikait said that the government has made a wrong estimation. Speaking further he said, "if the government will try to put an end to this protest,

more than 10,000 people can be killed."

Stating that the Centre so far has not formed any rule on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the BKU leader said that he will first discuss the matter with his community and whatever decision would be taken in presence of the advisors would be followed by the farmer unions. While responding to the question on whether women and elderly will quit the protest as per the court's wishes, Tikait said that until the protest is not over in the country, they will not go back home and the farmers will neither replace their tents. "When our demands will be accepted, everyone will go back," he added.

READ | Supreme Court Stays Implementation Of 3 Farm Laws; Forms Committee To Resolve Stand-off

Supreme Court stays implementation of 3 farm laws

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the three controversial farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre. The members of the committee are:

BS Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)

Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist

Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute

Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan

The top court also issued a notice to farmers' unions on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. On the centre's assertion that Khalistani elements had infiltrated the farmers' protest, it also asked the government of India to file an affidavit on the same by Wednesday.

READ | PM Modi Addresses National Youth Parliament: Bats For Service & An End To Dynasty Politics

A key point of the hearing was that four top lawyers who had appeared for the farmers' groups and others in the hearing on Monday failed to appear on Tuesday. The Tuesday hearing had begun with lawyer ML Sharma informing the Apex Court that farmers had rejected the notion of a committee to resolve the impasse, to which the CJI, observed that the lawyers involved should also display faith in the judicial process. This was reiterated by senior counsel Harish Salve during the course of the hearing as well.

Sr Adv Harish Salve:



'A-G has said setting up of committee by SC is a welcome move.'



'Prashant Bhushan, Colin Gonsalves, Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka missing from hearing. This is a matter of concern.'



'It’s with a heavy heart I say nobody is interested in the judicial process.' pic.twitter.com/Wh63tCec2O — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2021

"We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so. We are concerned about the validity of the laws and also about protecting life and property of citizens affected by protests. We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation and make a committee," CJI Bobde observed.

READ | First Batch Of Covishield Vaccine Consignments Leave Pune's Serum Institute By Air & Road

Govt moves SC against proposed farmers' tractor rally

The Centre on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the august gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26. In an application filed through the Delhi Police, the Centre has said that it has come to the knowledge of the security agencies that a small group of protesting individuals or organisations have planned to carry out a tractor march on Republic Day.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 headed nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws, while the farmers' leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.

READ | BKU's Rakesh Tikait Thanks SC For 'listening To Farmers' As CJI Hints At Staying Farm Laws