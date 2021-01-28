BKU's Rakesh Tikait Slaps Individual Allegedly Urging To Clear Protest Site At Ghazipur

Amidst the highly-tensed environment at the Ghazipur border, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reportedly got into a scuffle with an individual on late Thursday night. The BKU leader lost his calm and allegedly slapped a person after the individual confronted him to clear the protesting site as other farmer unions' were calling off their agitation. The duo were quickly separated by police officials present at the seen before the matter escalated.

The person allegedly assaulted by Tikait has claimed that he has no association to any unions and is just a normal citizen. The BKU spokesperson has alleged that several BJP leaders have reached Ghazipur to assault the protesting farmers. Just hours before the scuffle, Tikait had refused to clear the protesting site despite the Ghaziabad DM's ultimatum.

#WATCH: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait slaps a person at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/fhRSbdlhgY — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

On Thursday evening, Rakesh Tikait has asserted that protests will continue and no site will be cleared. Amidst the highly-tensed environment at the Ghazipur border, Tikait has claimed that the administration has cut off water and electricity supply at the protesting site. The BKU spokesperson also remarked that he would take a bullet but will not leave the agitation.

"The protest site won't be emptied, we will not leave until we talk to the government. They are trying to beat the farmers, lathi-charge us. This is a conspiracy and even what happened on January 26 was a part of it. Delhi Police is also involved in it. The protests will continue," Tikait told the media on Thursday evening.

RAF deployed at Ghazipur

Ghaziabad DM has ordered protesters at Ghazipur to vacate the area by late evening on Thursday otherwise they will be forcefully evacuated by night. Security forces have been deployed at Ghazipur in large numbers. Delhi Police has surrounded the protest site from both sides whereas Section 144 and Section 133 of CrPc has been imposed in the region. Pertinently, Tikait is amongst the other farm leaders named in the FIRs registered in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. The BKU spokesperson has been charged with section 307 of IPC which pertains to attempt to murder.

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Samyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

