BKU's Rakesh Tikat Says Farmers Ready To Hold Talks But 'without Any Conditions'

As the Centre continues its outreach over the Farm Laws, Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait spoke to RepublicTv where he rejected any 'middle ground' that the Centre has to offer over the reforms asking them to hold talks 'without any conditions.' The BKU leader also added that there was no inconvenience being faced by the farmers protesting in Delhi's bitter-cold winter, stating that they were ready to continue this agitation for 5-7 months.

"We will continue to stay here. This is such a nice place. We are ready to talk but the Government does not want to talk. This will only solve through unconditional dialogue. The Centre can not call us for talks and put their condition saying that the laws will not be repealed. You are announcing your decision like this," he said.

"We don't want any middle ground. We never knew Delhi was so good. We would sit in our fields, we never knew Delhi was so good. Now we will not go. We are not facing any problems here. We want to continue this for 5-7 months. We will also do this on January 26. We are ready for talks but not with conditions. If the nation's farmers lose, the country will lose," Rakesh Tikait added.

What started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, has turned into an endless agitation almost a month in, as thousands of farmers continue to stay put at the borders of Delhi demanding that the reforms be 'repealed'.

Meanwhile, the Centre has been clear that the laws would not be revoked. It has, on the other hand, offered several proposed amendments to the laws, keeping in mind the grievances of the community offering assurances on MSP and APMC markets, which emerged as major causes of concern. It has to date, held 6 rounds of discussions with the agitating unions, all ending in a stalemate.

Amidst this, several farmers have also come out in support of the laws holding massive pro-law rallies. The Government has invited the protesting farmers for another round of talks on a date of their convenience.

