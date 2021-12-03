BL Santhosh Says 'Modi Govt brought citizens Sense Of Comfort On National Security Issues'

Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh stated on Thursday that the central government has given the ordinary man a sense of security by putting in place a system. "Manipur used to witness shutdowns and closures for as long as 700 days, everyday markets used to be closed but in the last five years, there has not been a single day of closure or shutdown in the state. This is a sense of self-assurance," Santhosh said.

Santhosh delivered the remarks during an event hosted by the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Foundation to mark the release of the book "Modi 2.0: A Resolve to Secure India" Anirban Ganguly, President of the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Foundation and a member of the BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC), told news agency ANI, "It is important to understand that attack like 26/11 didn't happen in last 8 years. Such kind of attacks won't ever happen again as giving weak response and not standing up strong for India is a matter of past now."

"AK Antony, who served as the Defence Minister under the Congress government, claims that their administration accomplished a lot. He once stated in the Lok Sabha that their policy was not to develop borders and that they had followed that strategy for the past 50 years," stated Ganguly. "Work done by the Narendra Modi government in the area of national security is having a positive impact on our lives. The identity of Manipur was closures and road blockades, in the last 5 years there is no blockade in Manipur. Earlier, it used to mean that nothing can happen in that state but now the policy is implemented, its effect are visible because we need to understand who the leader (prime minister) is now," he added.

Modi 2.0: A Resolve to Secure India

The excerpt of the book read, "Safety and security lie at the heart of the prosperity of a nation. Real security is not only based on growth, reform and change or, what can be described as all-around development of the nation but also enhanced focus on the borders given the escalation of tension. Alert to the changing threat landscape, the NDA government reasoned that any compartmentalised orsilo-driven approach to national security required a fresh integrated approach. This volume brings out comprehensive treatment of the important aspects of national security under Modi 2.0 government."

Image: ANI/PTI