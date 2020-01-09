Black Flags Vs 'Gamusa' , BJPs New Formula Against Anti-CAA Protests

As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue in Assam, black flags are being waved at BJP leaders and ministers, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP State president of Assam, Ranjit Dass. However, the BJP has come up with a new formula to tackle this. Dass, who himself faced many black flag protests recently, has asked the party leaders to wave the traditional Assamese 'Gamusa' to those who wave black flags at them.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dass said that showing respect to the democratic protest we will wave the 'Gamusa'. "Gamusa is the Assamese traditional asset that we take pride in. When they show us the black flags in hate, we will show our respect and love to them, by waving the Gamusa," Dass said.

Dass further added, "We don't have any objection when they wave the black flags to us, but there should be certain ethics. You can't wave a black flag when someone is on the way to a religious place or if someone goes to condole a person's death." Stating that there should be some difference between those who wave black flags and the one who faces it, Dass said that they will stick to the ethos of the Assamese and the Indian culture.

A few days back, when Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was shown black flags, NEDA Convener Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted by saying that the protesters should also learn to wave the white flag when someone visits a religious place, instead of waving the black flag. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was shown black flags by AASU activists on January 1, when he visited the Ashram of his spiritual Guru, Krishnaguru Mahaprabhu. Similarly, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was also shown black flags, when he went to condole the death of BJP leader and MLA Rajen Borthakur in Tezpur.

Ranjit Dass today faced a similar kind of protest when he visited the family of Pranjal Deka, a BJP leader who passed away recently. It was at that point that Dass waved the 'Gamusa' and also appealed to other BJP leaders to do the same.

