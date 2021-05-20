Black Fungus Cases Surge, AIIMS Neurologist Asks Diabetic Patients To Control Sugar

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi's Neurology department head, Dr. MV Padma Srivastava, on Thursday warned that the cases of 'Black Fungus' or Mucormycosis have crossed the three-digit mark. AIIMS is reporting more than 20 cases of the COVID-19 triggered fungus on a daily basis, warned Dr. Srivastava. She also compared the previous situation with the current and added that single-digit cases of Mucormycosis have now crossed the three-digit mark.

According to the doctor, the deadly fungus is usually found in immunocompromised, diabetic, high steroid dose patients.

"While talking to ANI, Dr. Padma added, In Delhi's AIIMS, there are more than 20 cases of mucormycosis reported in emergency today. Mucormycosis was always there in those who are immunocompromised, diabetic, high steroid dose, but it was never in this number."

As a sign of precaution, AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and AIIMS Jhajjar have created separate wards for black fungus victims, further added Dr. MV Padma. She has also advised that people with diabetes should keep a strict check of sugar as chances of contracting Black Fungus are very high for people with low immunity.

The number of Black fungus cases is increasing rapidly. We've crossed 3-digit mark. We've made mucor wards separately at AIIMS Trauma centre & AIIMS Jhajjar. We're getting over 20 cases of Black fungus daily: Prof MV Padma Srivastava, Head of Department of Neurology, AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/swpuA8kfKO — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

Reports of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus

Enlightening more on the disease, the doctor added that initial reports of cases started coming two months ago from states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, while so far more than 1800 cases have been reported. Dr. MV Padma highlighted that most cases are getting reported from patients 'who have taken high doses of steroids or are diabetic.' Delhi has alone reported more than 25 cases out of 50 maximum cases reported from different hospitals.

COVID-19 is also responsible for higher number of cases, as per AIIMS official.

"COVID-19 strain may also be the reason and we need to do genome sequencing to understand this disease more," said Dr. Padma.

Cases in Sri Gangaram Hospital

Earlier, Dr. DS Rana, Chairperson of Delhi's Sri Gangaram Hospital informed that the hospital has more than 45 patients who are admitted for 'Black Fungus' disease while 16 are in the waiting list.

The cases of 'Black Fungus' infection are deadly as it is a rare fungal infection. It also gets triggered by COVID-19 virus. The disease has been a case of death of patients in transplants, ICUs, and immunodeficient for a long time. Symptoms include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)