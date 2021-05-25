Black Fungus: Centre Increases Amphotericin-B Allocation For States, UTs By 19,420 Vials

As cases of Mucormycosis (commonly known as black fungus) surged in several parts of India, the Government swung into action by increasing medicine allocation to states and Union Territories. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Tuesday informed that it has allocated 19,420 additional vials of Amphotericin-B. This comes as the country has started reporting more deadly cases of fungal infection including white and yellow fungus.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda tweeted about the development.

Additional 19,420 vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today.



Besides this, 23680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across country on 21st May. pic.twitter.com/0EO8dpcW2v — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 24, 2021

5,424 Black Fungus Cases Reported In 18 States And UTs

The announcement about the enhancement of the medicines came a day after Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan chaired a key COVID-19 meeting with the Group of Ministers where he spoke briefly about the ongoing issue of Mucormycosis or black fungus. Out of the, 5,424 Black Fungus cases in India, 4,556 patients have a history of COVID-19 infection, informed Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

During his briefing, the union health minister cautioned about the usage of steroids as well.

"We have been warning, issuing advisories and, through our experts, it has been communicated that indiscriminate use of steroids must be avoided and diabetes must be treated thoroughly and meticulously as best as possible,” said Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

The Health Ministry had also urged states to make mucormycosis, a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 following which several states including Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Telangana made the announcement. The central government has made it mandatory for states to report both suspected and confirmed cases of mucormycosis to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Mucormycosis or black fungus

A deadly fungal infection triggered by COVID-19, Black Fungus cases are on a rise in India. The fungal infection is generally caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. Delhi has already reported more than 500 cases of black fungus in its latest tally, as per Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Currently, Amphotericin-B is being used for the treatment of black fungus disease. In a fresh state of worry, first case of Black, White, and Yellow Fungus was reported in a COVID-19 patient in UP's Ghaziabad on Monday.

