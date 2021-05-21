Black Fungus: Centre To Ramp Up Production Of Amphotericin-B, Exploring Import Of Drug

Amid the rising cases of Black Fungus in the country, the Central Government has decided to ramp up the production of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug used in the treatment of Black Fungus disease. Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus has been on an alarming surge in the country owing to high doses of steroids used to treat the severe COVID-19 patients and those having co-morbidities. The Union Health Ministry on Friday said the Central government will make proactive efforts to significantly ramping up domestic production of Amphotericin-B drug.

"Union Ministry of Health along with Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is making proactive efforts for significantly ramping up domestic production of Amphotericin-B drug," the ministry said while adding that the Centre is also making effective efforts to secure a supply from global manufacturers to supplement the domestic availability of the antifungal drug.

The health ministry said there are five existing manufacturers of Amphotericin-B drug in the country -- Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd, BDR Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharma Ltd, Cipla Ltd and Life Care Innovations and one importer -- Mylan Labs. The ministry also said that five more manufacturers have been given the license to produce the anti-fungal drug within the country.

"The production capacity of these companies was extremely limited in the month of April 2021. As a result of the handholding by the Government of India, these domestic manufactures will cumulatively produce 1,63,752 vials of Amphotericin-B in May 2021. This will be further ramped up to 2,55,114 vials in the month of June 2021," the ministry said.

Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, has been increasing across the states owing to the rise of COVID-19 infections and the increasing use of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam, Chandigarh have declared Mucormycosis as a "Notifiable Disease" under the Epidemic Act, to let patients avail treatment under government insurance, owing to its surge in the respective states among COVID-19 patients.

What is Mucormycosis or Black Fungus?

While speaking with Republic Media Network over the issue of Mucormycosis, Dr Shashank Joshi - part of Maharashtra Task Force, elaborately explained what is Mucormycosis and how it spreads. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Symptoms of the Black Fungus include pain and redness around the eyes or nose, fever, headache, cough, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status. The infection is more common in COVID-19 patients who have been on high doses of steroids and immunosuppressants, uncontrolled diabetes and other co-morbidities. Early diagnosis can be treated. Simple measures like cleaning mouth throat nose and controlling the glucose levels during and after COVID for three months.

"Mucormycosis or the Black Fungus is rhinocerebral which means it comes through the nose, eyes and brain. Usually, it is seen in people who have uncontrolled diabetes or people who are immunosuppressed. People have received large doses of steroids, immunosuppressant drugs like Tocilizumab and various other medications during COVID treatment. Due to which their sugar levels shoot up making them susceptible to unusual atypical infections, one of them is Mucormycosis," Shashank Joshi said.

