Last Updated:

Black Fungus Declared As 'notifiable Disease' Under Epidemic Diseases Act By Telangana

All government & private health facilities have been asked to report both suspected and confirmed cases of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis to the state government.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Black Fungus

Image- PTI


With COVID-19 infection triggering increased cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' across the country, the Telangana Government on Thursday declared the fungal infection as a 'notifiable disease' under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Directing all government and private health facilities to report both suspected and confirmed cases to the Health Department, the state asked the facilities to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Mucormycosis issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the ICMR. 

"Fungal infection Mucormycosis is hereby declared it as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. All government and private facilities should follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Mucormycosis issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the India Council of Medical Research. It is also made mandatory for all government and private health facilities to report suspected and confirmed cases to the Health Department," the official order by the Telangana Government said.

Moreover, with reporting of Black Fungus cases mandatory, all medical superintendents of government and private hospitals have been asked to ensure strict compliance and email reports on a daily basis to the state. 

Black Fungus infection

Reports of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus infection amid the COVID-19 pandemic started roughly two months ago from states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. So far, the research into the rare fungal infection has said that cases are usually being reported from COVID-19 patients who have taken high doses of steroids or are diabetic. Doctors and researchers have stated that genome sequencing of the new COVID-19 variant is required to understand this disease more.

READ | ICMR approves first self-use Rapid COVID-19 test 'Coviself'; Mylab kit prices out

Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose. At least 1,800 cases have been reported in India, as per the latest data.

READ | Delhi LG directs authorities to ensure availability of drugs related to black fungus, D-2G: Sources

READ | Black Fungus: Health Minister warns against excessive use of steroids for COVID treatment
READ | COVID: Maharashtra records 90 black fungus deaths; issues global tender for Amphotericin B
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND