Black Fungus Declared As 'notifiable Disease' Under Epidemic Diseases Act By Telangana

With COVID-19 infection triggering increased cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' across the country, the Telangana Government on Thursday declared the fungal infection as a 'notifiable disease' under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Directing all government and private health facilities to report both suspected and confirmed cases to the Health Department, the state asked the facilities to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Mucormycosis issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the ICMR.

"Fungal infection Mucormycosis is hereby declared it as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. All government and private facilities should follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Mucormycosis issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the India Council of Medical Research. It is also made mandatory for all government and private health facilities to report suspected and confirmed cases to the Health Department," the official order by the Telangana Government said.

Moreover, with reporting of Black Fungus cases mandatory, all medical superintendents of government and private hospitals have been asked to ensure strict compliance and email reports on a daily basis to the state.

Reports of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus infection amid the COVID-19 pandemic started roughly two months ago from states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. So far, the research into the rare fungal infection has said that cases are usually being reported from COVID-19 patients who have taken high doses of steroids or are diabetic. Doctors and researchers have stated that genome sequencing of the new COVID-19 variant is required to understand this disease more.

Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose. At least 1,800 cases have been reported in India, as per the latest data.