Black Fungus Declared Notified Disease In Haryana, Informs Health Minister Anil Vij

Amid the rising cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus among COVID-19 patients all across the country, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said Black Fungus has now been declared a notified disease in the state.

Vij took to Twitter and said, "Mucormycosis declared Notified Disease in Haryana''. The State Health Minister also said that ''Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all doctors of Haryana regarding dealing with COVID about its treatment.''

Black Fungus declared Notified Disease in Haryana. Now Doctors will report to CMOs of the District of any Black Fungus case detected. Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all Doctors of the State dealing Corona about its treatment. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the Odisha Government announced that they have constituted a seven-member state-level committee to monitor such cases in the state among those admitted to different hospitals and formulate a guideline for early detection and management.

Recently, several states have flagged cases of COVID-triggered mucormycosis, especially among patients who are diabetic. Earlier this month, Niti Aayog member (Health) V K Paul had ruled out an outbreak of COVID-triggered mucormycosis and said that the situation was being monitored.

What is Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities.

COVID-19 cases in Haryana

Haryana on Friday reported 164 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the toll to 6,402, while 10,608 fresh infections pushed the case count to 6,75,636. According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths included 16 from Rohtak, 15 from Gurgaon, 12 from Jind, 11 each from Hisar, Panipat, and Bhiwani, and 10 from Ambala district.

Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (2,144), Hisar (1,146), and Faridabad (8,26). After a gap of a few weeks, the total number of active cases in the state dropped below the 1-lakh mark to 99,007. The total recoveries so far were 5,70,227, the bulletin stated.