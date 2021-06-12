Black Fungus In Uttarakhand: Tally Rises To 365 In State; Dehradun Records 21 New Cases

Amid a surge in Mucormycosis or Black Cases in the country, Dehradun reported 21 such new cases and six deaths on Thursday, informed the state Health Department on Friday. The total number of black fungus patients in the Dehradun district has now gone up to 319, and total cases in Uttarakhand stand at 356 with 56 deaths. Nearly 220 patients are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh. Around 31 patients have recovered so far.

The Nainital High Court has directed the Central Government to provide an uninterrupted supply of life-saving medicines to Uttarakhand. On June 10, the court also directed the state government to organize district-level vaccination for the weaker sections of the society, especially those who were deprived of vaccination due to a lack of ID cards.

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose. The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this. The availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease is now being increased.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government last week extended the statewide lockdown for another week till June 15, an official release had said. The state also cancelled the 12th Board Exams 2021 following CBSE's announcement, and the students will be promoted as per CBSE and ICSE regulations.

10 % Recovered Patients Need Hospitalisation

In Uttarakhand, nearly 10 percent of patients post coronavirus infection recovery were admitted again to the hospitals because of troubled health complications. The recovered patients showed post- COVID complications like Black Fungus infection or Mucormycosis, breathing discomfort, and others in need of rehospitalization.