Black Fungus Medicine 'Amphotericin B' Exempted From Tax After GST Council Meeting

With Black Fungus cases in India on a rise, the Centre on Friday exempted the import duty on 'Amphotericin B' which is used in the treatment of the disease. After a GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre will deliberate on the tax structure of COVID-19 vaccine and medical supplies and a Group of Ministers will take a decision on the same by June 8.

Apart from an exemption of tax on Black fungus medicine, the exemption of the integrated goods and services tax (IGST) on free COVID-related essential items has been extended by the by the GST Council till August 31, 2021.

PM Modi instructs officials to procure Amphotericin B

A day before Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement, sources had reported that PM Modi had instructed officials to get Liposomal Amphotericin B injections - used in Black Fungus treatment from anywhere it is available in the world. Amid a rise in cases, the Centre has already given licenses to 5 more companies to manufacture the drug in India. US-based Gilead Sciences is also working on expediting the supply of Amphotericin B injections to the country. So far, 121,000 vials have reached India and another 85,000 vials are on the way.

Black Fungus in India

The rise in cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' began nearly 2 months ago after patients who had recovered from COVID-19 began reporting a surge in such infections. Thereafter, similar fungus such as Yellow Fungus and White Fungus, with varying intensities began to be reported across India.

Several states have marked 'Mucormycosis' as an 'epidemic' and have directed close monitoring and surveillance of such cases. So far, reports have stated that most of the Black Fungus cases in India are being reported in people with Diabetes or those who had extensively used steroids in COVID-19 treatment. Black Fungus symptoms include blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and in extreme cases coughing blood. There are currently, 11,717 cases in the country.