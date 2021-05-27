Black Fungus: PM Modi Tells Indian Missions Abroad To Procure Amphotericin B Say Sources

As India reports 11,717 mucormycosis 'Black fungus' cases, PM Modi on Thursday, instructed officials to get Liposomal Amphotericin B injections - used to treat the post-treatment complication - from anywhere it is available in the world, as per govt sources. Centre has also given licenses to 5 more companies to manufacture the drug to augment the country's needs. Sources state that the Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of this drug, which has resulted in US-based Gilead Sciences agreeing to supply these vials.

PM Modi instructs to procure Amphotericin-B injections

Sources state that Gilead Sciences is working on expediting the supply of Amphotericin B injections to India through Mylan. While more than 121,000 vials have so far reached India, another 85,000 vials are on the way, report sources. The company will supply 1 million doses of AmBisome to India through Mylan and is also withdrawing stocks from other countries to supply to India.

Black fungus in India

As of May 26, India has recorded 11,717 cases of 'Black Fungus' with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana topping the list, as per the government's latest bulletin. Maharashtra has reported 2,770 cases, Gujarat has 2,859 cases, Andhra Pradesh has 768 cases, Madhya Pradesh has 752 cases, and Telangana has 744 cases as of date. 11 states have declared Black fungus as an epidemic to allow COVID patients avail treatment under various government schemes.

The Centre has allotted 29,250 fresh vials of Amphotericin- B drug to states and Union territories with Gujarat receiving the highest - 7,210 vials, followed by 6,980 vials to Maharashtra on Wednesday. states like Andhra Pradesh (1,930), Madhya Pradesh (1,910), Telangana (1,890), Uttar Pradesh (1,780), Rajasthan (1,250), Karnataka (1,220), Haryana (1,110) also received additional vials to treat the infection. The Centre has advised people doctors and healthcare professionals to refrain from excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients to prevent side effects and complications such as black fungus and roped in pharmaceutical manufacturers to ramp up production of Amphotericin B.

Amid COVID surge, Mucormycosis has been witnessed in COVID patients having uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay and co-morbidities. It requires a team of microbiologists, internal medicine specialists, intensivist neurologists, ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, dentists, surgeons, and others for treatment. The medical treatment entails installing peripherally inserted central catheter, maintaining adequate systemic hydration, infusing normal saline IV before Amphotericin B infusion and conducting antifungal therapy for 4-6 weeks with patients monitored clinically and with radio-imaging.