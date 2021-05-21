Black Fungus Predisposed Due To "uncontrolled Diabetes" With COVID-19: AIIMS Director

Amid the surge of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' cases in the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Friday that "uncontrolled diabetes" with COVID-19 can predispose to the development of Mucormycosis.

While speaking on Black Fungus cases, the AIIMS Director said, "There has been an increasing trend in the fungal infection being seen in COVID patients. This was also reported to some extent during the SARS outbreak. Uncontrolled diabetes with COVID can also predispose to the development of Mucormycosis."

However, on May 15, Dr Guleria had said that such cases are increasing due to the misuse of steroids during a COVID-19 patient's treatment. While addressing a Health Ministry briefing, he had said, "Misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection. Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive, and those who are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids."

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose. At least 1,800 cases have been reported in India, as per the latest data.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry urged states to declare Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. This move will mandate all government and private hospitals to follow ICMR's guidelines for screening, diagnosing, managing black fungus, and reporting all such cases to respective Chief Medical officers. The Centre has advised people doctors and healthcare professionals to refrain from excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients to prevent side effects and complications such as black fungus. Several states have complained to the Centre about the shortage of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B - used to treat the infection.

Black Fungus cases

Mucormycosis or Black fungus infection cases are on a rise across India with Maharashtra reporting the highest - 2000 cases and 90 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1163 cases. Madhya Pradesh has reported 281 such cases and 27 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (73 cases, 2 deaths) and Telangana (60 cases).

