'Black Fungus Treatment Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme': K'taka Health Min

Amid the rising cases of back fungus in the country, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday informed that the state has received 18,650 vials of Amphotericin B from the centre. As of now 1,784 black fungus cases have been reported in the state with 62 recoveries. He further said that the state government is considering including Black Fungus treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme. On May 21, the Karnataka government declared Mucormycosis as an epidemic.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister had earlier announced that pediatric wards will be set up in every district hospital of the state regarding the prevention and safety measures against the third wave of COVID-19. He said that the state government's primary aim is to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19 in order to avert the third wave of the infection and had urged the public not to disregard COVID safety precautions.

Black Fungus cases in Children

After increasing cases of Black Fungus infection in adults, rural Karnataka reported two new cases of the fungal infection in children on Tuesday. A 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Chitradurga district are undergoing treatment for the infection in separate government hospitals. The two have also contracted COVID-19 and according to the health officials, their condition is serious. As per the medical term, the two were suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes (AJD), informed health officials.

Karnataka Extends COVID Lockdown Till June 14

On Wednesday, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced the extension of the COVID lockdown in the state until June 14 as the state's battle against the second wave of COVID continues. The announcement of the extension of the curbs comes even as Karnataka has seen a decline in the number of COVID cases. Announcing the extension of lockdown, CM Yediyurappa also unveiled a Rs 500 crore financial package. As per sources, Rs 3000 will be provided to power loom workers, ASHA workers, fishermen while assistance will also be provided to Anganwadi workers, cinema workers and others.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Karnataka on Saturday reported 6,612 new COVID-19 cases with 22,316 recoveries and 364 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,80,207 with 23,58,412 total recoveries and 30,895 deaths.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)