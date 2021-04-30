Black Marketing Of COVID Essentials On The Rise As Medical Supply Runs Low Across India

As the black marketing of COVID-19 essentials including oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir, and other medicines have risen, the police from several states have tackled cases and arrests have been made. The government has taken every possible effort to ramp up the production in the country and help from foreign countries is also underway. However, an end to the illegal smuggling of essentials is nowhere coming to an end.

Here are some of the latest cases of arrests made by police across India

Indore- The crime branch recently arrested 4 accused who were roaming around for sale with 5 Remdesivir injections. The city has been reporting a rise in such cases. 60 thousand cash and one car were also seized by Crime Branch.



Bharatpur- The police arrested a trolley puller who was caught red-handed after he gave an oxygen cylinder to a woman patient for Rs 4000. The woman has been admitted to the hospital for the past couple of days. COVID Pandemic has brought oxygen shortage everywhere and within the crisis, many individuals and institutions have come to light who are providing oxygen free of cost to help the critical patients.



Amid a shortage of the drug and continuous awareness from doctors, 100 Remdesivir injections were saved from getting illegally transported from Hyderabad at Garikapadu check post. The Andhra Pradesh Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ACP Vakul Jindal while speaking to media at Nandigama police station said that the stock was found during checking.

"Our police are checking a bus of TSRTC from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, at Garikapadu checkpost. They found 100 Remedsiver injections in a bag. One Ajay Kumar, resident of Yadlapadu village in Guntur district was carrying that bag," added the senior police official.

Guntur- The sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the district, which has an active caseload of more than 10,000, and shortage of the much-needed Remdesivir have come in handy for unscrupulous pharmacists to sell the drug at an exorbitant price in the black market. A vial of Remdesivir was getting sold at an excessive price of Rs 40,000 though its price is capped at Rs 2,500. A family member of a patient said he bought Remdesivir injection for Rs 38,000 on the black market. The patient revealed that the doctor had prescribed two Remdesivir injections because his father's oxygen levels dropped all of a sudden and the drug was not available in the hospital.



Delhi- Four men were arrested for alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators by selling them at high prices, police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Himanshu Khurana (26), a resident of Vijay Nagar Singh Storey, Pawan Mittal (26), a resident of Shastri Nagar, Himanshu Handa (34), and Ayush Handa (28), both residents of Model Town-III, added police. The security force further mentioned that the complaint was received on Twitter that oxygen concentrators were being sold for Rs 95,000 at Mittal's store in Shastri Nagar, Delhi.



Delhi- A 32-year-old doctor and a lab assistant were arrested on Thursday for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections, police said. The officer added that while acting on the tip-off, a team of narcotics cell arrested the two suspects and recovered eight injections.

Haryana: The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested two people from Panipat on the charges of black-marketing of antiviral drug Remdesivir, used in the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. The arrested accused were both residents of Panipat district. One of them was a manager at a leading diagnostic laboratory while the other accused runs a medical store in a hospital, a Haryana police statement said here.

"The accused were trying to sell one vial of Remdesivir for Rs 20,000. Initial probe revealed that they had so far sold 12 injections at various places," added the statement.

Meanwhile, several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and others are monitoring the supply of essentials to make sure no wastage or black-marketing is done.