Blamed By The Wire For Its Fake News, Devesh Kumar Confronted Before Delhi Police Grilling

Before entering the Delhi Crime Branch office on Thursday, The Wire's ex-consultant Devesh Kumar was confronted by Republic TV on the charges against him. In the dock for its fake-news stories which now stand retracted, The Wire had filed a police complaint against Kumar and blamed him for the fake news. It alleged that Kumar has a "malintent" towards The Wire, its Editors, and staff and has "fabricated and supplied documents, e-mails and other material such as videos with a view to damage its reputation. He has done so either on his own or at the behest of other unknown persons".

Moreover, The Wire reportedly described him as "mentally disturbed". Refraining from answering any questions in specific, Devesh Kumar told Republic TV, "I will answer everything. Let me come out". He is being questioned by the Crime Branch at present. On Monday, the Delhi Police seized electronic devices such as mobiles and laptops from the residence of The Wire's Siddharth Varadarajan, MK Venu and others. They were served notice under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which empowers the police to conduct searches.

#BREAKING | Republic confronts The Wire's ex-consultant Devesh Kumar who is summoned by Delhi Police in the investigation into the portal's fake news. Tune in - https://t.co/58SEG0JxX5 pic.twitter.com/iW9F33wgFa — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2022

The Wire under scanner for fake-news

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya filed a police complaint against The Wire, Founding Editors Siddharth Varadarajan and Sidharth Bhatia, Deputy Editor Jahnavi Sen, Foundation for Independent Journalism and other unknown persons. He accused the aforesaid publication of publishing a defamatory report on October 10. It claimed that Meta removes any post reported by the BJP IT cell head without any questions asked. The report also alleged that Malviya was on an 'XCheck list' giving him direct authority to take down posts on the Meta platforms.

After Meta denied the allegation, The Wire allegedly fabricated internal emails from the company to prove its point. While the publication issued a public apology to its readers and retracted the stories on October 27, Malviya expressed his shock at the fact that the accused persons didn't apologise to him. According to him, the false reports of The Wire not only tarnished his reputation but also that of the BJP. Subsequent to his complaint, the Delhi Crime Branch registered an FIR under sections of the IPC pertaining to forgery, criminal conspiracy, cheating and defamation.