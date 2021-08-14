Blast In Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram Ahead Of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Arrival

Ahead of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Bhimavaram on August 13, a massive explosive blast occurred in the West Godavari district of the state. The blast shook an open area in a scrap yard while no personnel was present at the spot as no casualty or displacement was reported; a cow grazing in the vicinity sustained grave injuries, though.

A security team along with sniffer dogs arrived after the area was subjected to an alert and sealed off for detailed investigation. As CM Reddy is scheduled to visit Bhimavaram to attend a function, the security and forces have been beefed up subsequent to the blast. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Sharma, Narsapuram and DSP PV Reddy along with other authorities rushed to the spot immediately after the blast was noted.

Blast in Bhimavaram around CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's arrival

CM Reddy is reportedly heading to attend MLA Vasu Babu's daughter's wedding ceremonies; he was to arrive at 11 am leave by 11:40 am with a slew of Ministers, MLAs and other VIPs. The occurrence of a blast ahead of CM's visit had officials more vigilant and additional security forces were immediately prompted and deployed. Immediately after the incident, locals gathered curiously, the local media reported.

Abandoned refigerators, disposed washing machines and other junks were highlights of the scrap yard at the time. A ditch has been formed in the ground surface following the high intensity of the blast. District SP Rahul Sharma addressed the media after paying a visit to the location.

He said, "Blast occurred at a scapyard in Bhimavaram's 2-town police station limits. A cow has been injured in the blast and the scrapyard majorly has scrap from refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines. The team has collected ammonium items from the spot. A special team from Vijayawada has been called in."

He further said that the blast spot was about 2km away from the venue of MLA's daughter's marriage function. Meanwhile, top authorities have enquired about the blast as the incident posed threats to CM's arrival in the town. The police have registered a case and informed that they are with an endeavour to crack the incident and locate the reasons behind the blast just a few hours before VIPs arrived in Bhimavaram.