Blast Reported In Telangana's Nizamabad, One Person Injured

One person was injured in a blast reported in Telangana's Nizamabad city, Bada Bazar area. The Fire brigade rushed to the spot after receiving the call

One person was injured in a blast reported in Bada Bazar area of Telangana's Nizamabad city. The fire brigade rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the call. The reason of the blast is not known yet. The person who got injured is in a stable position.

Vijay Babu, SHO, One Town said, "We received info about a blast.The injured in the incident told that the blast happened when he shook a box of chemicals. Fire brigade was called. Injured was taken to hospital, he is fine now."

