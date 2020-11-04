'Blatant Misuse Of State Power': Tripura CM Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest

As the Mumbai Police showcased blatant abuse of power by barging into the residence of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and arresting him on Wednesday morning, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has termed it as "a direct attack on free speech and democracy". The Mumbai police barged into Arnab Goswami's residence with about 40-50 policemen condoning off the area as Arnab was dragged and shoved into the police van. The Police then took Arnab to Alibaug Police station. The Police led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze even refused to allow Arnab to arrange for his medical and legal assistance.

Calling it a 'blatant misuse of state power', the Tripura Chief Minister said that the arrest reminded him of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by the 'Congress and its allies'.

Blatant misuse of state power against Arnab Goswami is a direct attack on free speech and democracy.



It gives us a reminiscence of the Emergency by Congress and its allies. This must be condemned in loudest voice. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 4, 2020

Shocking video of Arnab being dragged out of his residence

#IndiaWithArnab | Absolutely SHOCKING Video of #ArnabGoswami being dragged out of his house by police; Raise your voice, dearest viewers; Fight this travesty of the rule of law https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/kNSMw2QQXK — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

While the Mumbai Police was in full display of abuse of power, Republic's executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak tried to enter Arnab's residence to report from the site but were thrown out by the Police. The police arrested Arnab in a case that was duly closed in April 2019.

Arnab's lawyer, who was with him at the Alibaug Police Station, has stated that he has suffered injuries after being heckled by the police. Detailing on the assault by the police, Arnab's lawyer mentioned that he was pulled by the belt and beaten on the back.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and S Jaishankar have expressed their outrage against the arrest of Arnab Goswami and the attack on freedom of media. The Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) has also condemned the assault and arrest and asked the government to 'desist from the witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and Republic'. The IFWJ slammed the Mumbai Police for its inhuman treatment towards the Editor in Chief of Republic even after the news organisation and all its employees had cooperated in all of the prior investigations. Further, IFWJ highlighted that Arnab and team had been 'trenchantly criticising the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government' over their inaction in the Palghar sadhu lynching case and the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

The Police has also detained the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protestors who were protesting outside Mantralaya to oppose the fascist move of the state government and a vendetta against Republic Media Network.

