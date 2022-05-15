Blazing sun scorches western Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) The western part of Odisha continued to reel under intense heat on Sunday as several places in the region recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Twelve towns, mostly in interior western Odisha, recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, according to the department.

Subarnapur recorded 43.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 43 in Bolangir.

The mercury in the state capital Bhubaneswar settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Met office said that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and dusty wind is likely in Odisha over the next five days due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast and eastern India. PTI HMB ACD ACD