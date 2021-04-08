Blessed To Contribute: PM Modi Chairs Key Meet On Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Parkash Purab 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a High Level-Committee (HLC) meeting on Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's 400th Parkash Purab. celebrations. The meeting was attended by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials. The meeting was conducted to discuss the year-long events planned to mark the special occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a responsibility to celebrate the fortunate event of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's 400th Parkash Purab.

The Prime Minister further expressed his happiness over efforts made for celebrations. Home Minister Amit Shah who is also the President of National Implementation Committee submitted the thoughts of committee members on how to plan the year-long celebration. Prime Minister informed that this is a chance to educate people about the importance of the day.

Effect Of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

The Prime Minister, while talking about Sri Guru Tegh Bhadur Ji, mentioned that there is no time in the last four centuries of India that we could imagine without him. He further emphasised on the young generation that has to understand about Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The Sikh gurus have given us a lifetime of lessons, he added.

"You are all aware about Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji but it is important for the young generation to know about him," mentioned PM Modi.

The Prime Minister, while interacting with the committee members, expressed his gratitude towards having a chance of celebrating Guru Nanak Ji's 550th Prakash Parab, Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Jayanti, and Guru Gobind Singh's 350th Prakash Parab. While talking about the life teachings given by Sikh Gurus, Prime Minister said that we have received lessons of a life-time from them. The digital technology will be used to send across the message of Sikh Gurus to the entire world, the Prime Minister said.

(PM Modi/Twitter)