'Blindly Politicising Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Is Not Right,' Says Chief Imam Of India

Chief Imam of India Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Friday, June 30 observed that blindly politicising the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not correct and that a sincere discussion should be held on the issue considering the nation’s interest.

Slamming the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), he said that the organisation has always opposed initiatives of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-government, adding that he will soon convene a meeting of senior imams on the issue.

'All those against UCC must discuss and deliberate,' says Dr. Ilyasi

“The UCC debate is on for a very long time. Plain opposition of the UCC is no solution. All those who are speaking against it should first discuss and deliberate. Especially Muslim organisations like the AIMPLB should not blatantly reject UCC. The Muslim law board has been speaking against every effort and initiative of the Prime Minister,” Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said.

“We have called upon chief imam of all states. We will deliberate on the issue in detail and submit a draft of a resolution to the government. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board is not everything. They cannot issue orders categorising what is right or wrong,” he added.

'Muslims used by opposition parties,' says Chief Imam of India

Dr. Ilyasi further went on to add that Muslims have been used by opposition parties as part of vote bank politics.

“Opposition parties have used Muslims. They have fooled us. but this is new India and the Muslims of the country know what is right for them. UCC will benefit everyone.”

Chief Imam hopes situation will normalise after UCC draft is out

The Chief Imam expressed hope that once the draft on UCC is out, the situation in this regard will change.

“Let the draft come out. Then people will realise the benefits of UCC. It will help all religions and communities. It is not only for Muslims,” he said.

PM Modi bats for UCC

The Uniform Civil Code has made the headlines after PM Modi made a strong push for it in Bhopal. He had also slammed the opposition parties for instigating minorities and politicising the issue.

If UCC comes into force, various personal laws concerning marriages, divorce, and inheritance of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Parsis, and other religions will be subsumed and only one law will apply to all.