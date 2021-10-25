Blue Meets White At India-UK Joint Tri-Service Exercise Konkan Shakti 2021

The maiden India-UK Joint Tri-Service exercise Konkan Shakti showcased majestic flypast by the fighters of the Indian Air Force and Navy along with the F35s of UK's front line joint 617 Squadron over the Royal Navy Flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth. The exercise that started off the west coast of India on October 21 is now in its second phase at sea. The Indian Air Force shared mesmerizing pictures of the flypast on its Twitter handle that said,

Blue meets White

First-ever joint exercise for interoperability and synergy

The exercise between the Navys of India and the United Kingdom is the first-ever joint exercise for interoperability and synergy. Over decades now, both navies have undertaken bilateral exercises, exchanges and enhanced their technical cooperation. Rightly so, this has formed the basis for the maiden tri-service bilateral exercise, 'Konkan Shakti 21'.

Royal Navy (RN) is being represented by its aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, with her integral F35 fighter aircraft and helicopters, the Type 45 Daring Class air-defence destroyer HMS Defender, the Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Fort Victoria, and a Royal Netherland Navy Frigate HNLMS Evertsen. The Indian Navy (IN) is being represented by three of its indigenously built stealth guided-missile destroyers INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Chennai, two stealth frigates, INS Talwar and INS Teg, and the tanker INS Aditya.

The Indian Navy is also participating with integral *Sea King 42B, Kamov-31 and Chetak helicopters, MIG 29K fighter aircraft, Dornier and P8i (maritime patrol aircraft) and a submarine. The IAF aircraft that include Jaguars, SU-30 MKI fighters, AWACS, AEW&C and Flight Refueling Aircraft are also participating in Exercise Konkan Shakti 21.

Exercises to be conducted in the sea & land

The exercise at sea featured advanced Warfare Tactics, Anti-Submarine Warfare exercises, over-the-horizon targeting drills, Air Defence Exercise, Cross Deck landings and other complex manoeuvers at sea. The joint phase of the exercise included air-tactical operations involving F358s, MiG 29Ks and Indian Air Force elements.

To facilitate smooth execution of the exercise, the harbour phase saw active interaction between planners of both navies, exchange of information by respective subject matter experts, and interaction of personnel participating in the exercise. Earlier, the Indian Air Force participated in an operational engagement with the UK CSG on October 19 and 20, 21. The exercise focused on multiple areas including enhancing aspects of interoperability and exchange of best practices.

The land phase of the exercise is being conducted between the Indian Army and UK Army at Chaubatia from October 21 -27 under the aegis of Golden Key Division of Surya Command. UK Army is being represented by officers and troops of the 1st Battalion of the Fusilier Regiment and the Indian Army is represented by the troops of 1/11 Gorkha Rifles. The Joint Company Level Exercise between the two nations is aimed at training troops in the conduct of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Operations by coalition forces in an opposed environment.

Image: TWITTER/INDIAN AIR FORCE