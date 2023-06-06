Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistan Slogans, Bhindranwale Posters Raised At Golden Temple

Despite heightened security, a fresh provocation by pro-Khalistani elements was witnessed at the premises of the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star today, (June 6). Hundreds of Sikh youths, led by the Dal Khalsa gathered at the Golden Temple on Tuesday morning raising pro-Khalistan slogans and brandished swords. Along with the 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans, the protesters also flashed photographs of damaged Akal Takht and posters of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Bhindranwale was the head of the radical Sikh outfit Damdami Taksal who was killed by the Indian Army during Operation Blue Star in June 1984. Amid the protest, Ardas (religious prayers) were also performed at the temple premises. The crowd was addressed by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader and MP Simranjit Singh Mann.

Meanwhile, the Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh has requested all Sikh organisations to unite and run a campaign in the name of Sikhism across the villages of the state. He said that the Sikh preachers and scholars should visit villages to promote Sikhism to apprise the youth with rich Sikh tenets and Sikh history in order the unite them under the banner of Akal Takht. He alleged that governments would never help the Sikh community to make them strong.

"The time has come for the community to get united", he said. The Jathedar further alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to weaken the Sikh community socially, economically and politically.

Amritsar DCP (Law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal stated that security has been beefed up at the Golden Temple and police officials in the civil dress have been deployed. He added that the city has been sealed to prevent any untoward incident. The security forces had sounded a high alert in Amritsar earlier this week as multiple Sikh organisations announced various programme in relation with the Operation Blue Star's anniversary.

What was Operation Blue Star?

The 1984 Operation Blue Star was a military operation carried out to flush out militants from the Golden Temple. The Operation was Indira Gandhi's solution to the law and order situation in Punjab prevalent at that time due to the rise of the Khalistan movement. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, ordered troops to remove Sikh militants who were accumulating weapons in Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) under Operation Blue Star - which was carried out between June 1 and June 8, 1984, in Amritsar.

Operation Blue Star was initiated following the rise of the Khalistan movement in India as the political Sikh nationalist movement was aimed at creating an independent state for the Sikh community. The Blue Star operation was specifically aimed to eliminate Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who took over the Akal Takht complex in Amritsar's Golden Temple. As per the official reports, at least 83 Army jawans and 492 civilians were killed during the whole Operation. The operation not only angered the entire Sikh community but, is also said to be the reason behind the assassination of PM Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards.