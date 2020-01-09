'Blueprint For Overall Development Of Ladakh Is Underway,' Says LG RK Mathur

Ladakh's first Lieutenant Governor, Radha Krishna Mathur on Wednesday announced that the administration was in the process of making a blueprint to plan out the overall development of the region.

"In each area of development, we are in the process of developing the blueprint. Under Reorganisation Act package has been announced for Ladakh. We are working on refining the package so that whatever progress did not occur in past, we can catch up on it and make better progress," RK Mathur said.

The LT Governor was at a conference in Delhi to interact with the tourists and tour operators, from all over India, to promote tourism in Ladakh. Addressing the people, he said that tourism forms a great revenue source for Ladakh.

"There are very few places which can match up to Ladakh with respect to tourism and the tourism products which it has to offer. It is one beginning which we have made, in terms of how we can make Ladakh more prosperous," RK Mathur said.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who was also present at the conference, underlined that the region also needs to improve on economic, education and other aspects. He said that by moving ahead on economic fronts Ladakh will be able to build its own economy and contribute to the nation's as well. Ladakh tourism can help in a big way on that front, he added.

"Ladakh ready for a new era of development"

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur greeted Ladakhis on Losar, their new year, on Friday, December 27, and stated that Ladakh as a Union Territory gave a pathway for prosperity and development to enter the region. On the occasion, RK Mathur stated that fulfilling the long pending demand of the people of the land in the form of UT, paves a pathway for prosperity and development. He emphasised that to create a better future for the next generations, people should adopt working together as a team with unity.

RK Mathur also said that Losar marks the beginning of a new year, and with only two months old as a Union Territory, Ladakh is ready for a new era.

(With inputs from ANI)