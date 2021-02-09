B'luru International Airport bags ACI World’s ‘Voice of the Customer’ award

The Bangalore International Airport Limited’s (BIAL) has received Airports Council International World’s ‘Voice of the Customer’ award to attain global recognition. BIAL is listed for the comitted services provided during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIAL, Hari Marar expressed the gratitude towards ACI for the prestigious global recognition.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIAL, Hari Marar said in an official statement, “We, at BIAL, are honoured to receive this prestigious global recognition. This recognition is a testimony to the tremendous efforts the team made to understand the needs and concerns of passengers. Our campaigns, built around customer concerns, aimed at showcasing the ‘new’ Airport experience and the measures taken to reassure them of a safe airport experience.” [Sic.]

Why BIAL received ACI World’s ‘Voice of the Customer’ award?

The Director-General of ACI World, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, said that Airport Service Quality (ASQ) of ACI acknowledged the efforts and commitment for a superior customer experience in the crucial times. He opined, “BLR Airport has made significant efforts in gathering passenger feedback through ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme and this helped better understand the customers and demonstrate BIAL’s commitment towards delivering a superior customer experience under trying circumstances." [Sic.]

What efforts did BIAL make to prioritise their customers?

The ‘Voice of the Customer’ recognises airports that continued to prioritise their customers and ensured that their voice was heard even in unprecedented times. BIAL ran a successful campaign #WeAreHereForYou to rebuild passenger confidence in air travel during the pandemic in 2020.

BIAL also introduce the survey called the ‘Voice of Pax’ survey in phases to understand passenger perception towards the safety of air travel amidst Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. After that, the airport authorities launch several campaigns based on the data received to drive awareness of the safe travelling, hygiene and new contactless journey. Bengaluru's International Airport followed both state and Central government's guidelines during the pandemic.

