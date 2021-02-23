BMC Collects Rs 28 Lakh Fines From People Violating Covid Rules, Mayor Distributes Masks

The state of Maharashtra has been witnessing a severe surge of coronavirus cases with several districts including Mumbai facing the prospect of tightened guidelines. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected Rs 28 lakhs in fines from 14,000 people for not wearing face masks or following social distancing rules in public spaces. Despite the state government's appeals and campaigns including ‘My Family, My Responsibility’, there is no dearth of people who do not wear masks. In view of the increasing risk of coronavirus infections in Mumbai, Mumbai Police has now been empowered to recover fines from people wearing no masks. The government has also banned all religious, political and social meetings from February 22.

Rising Covid-19 cases

Observing the largest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in nearly four months in the state, the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday informed that the next eight days will decide if the state needs a lockdown or not. In his address, Thackeray said, “Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules.” Maharashtra CM also introduced a new slogan “I am responsible” to create awareness among people. As of Sunday, Maharashtra authorities have collected a total of Rs 32,41,14,800 from 16,02,536 people who were caught without face masks or breaking social distancing norms in public spaces.

Due to a carefree attitude and negligence towards social distancing and other Covid-19 norms, now the Mumbai Police has also been given the right to take strict action against people not wearing masks. Mumbai Police Spokesperson S. Chaityanay says, "In more crowded areas attention will be given. People are requested to wear masks in crowded places, otherwise, a fine of 200 rupees will be charged. According to DCP Zone-11, action has been taken on more than a thousand people on a single day on Sunday."

Also, in view of the continuous increase in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has distributed masks in the Dadar vegetable market. Pednekar requested people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. In her official statement, she said, "Mumbai Police has joined hands with us. People are more scared of Police than marshals. Request all to wear masks, sanitize and maintain social distancing." Maharashtra recorded a single-day spike of near 7 thousand new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati

Looking at the increasing caseload, the Maharashtra Government on Sunday imposed a one-week lockdown in Amravati. As per the state, the total lockdown will be enacted in the Amravati district from February 22, 8 PM. Achalpur city will be excluded from the lockdown and essential services would be permitted as per usual. Akola city and district and Amravati city and district have been the two major contributors to the deepening Coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra.

(With ANI inputs)