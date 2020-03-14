BMC Commissioner Explains Why Maharashtra Has The Highest Coronavirus Cases; Lauds Govt

Talking to Republic TV, the BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, on Saturday, claimed that the highest number of cases have been testing positive as Mumbai is a hub for foreign travellers to arrive. Briefing on the measures taken in the city to contain the spread, he said that the government had already locked down the malls, gyms, pools, schools etc. Moreover, he explained the classification of the suspected cases as the total tally in the state touched 31 - with 15 people testing positive in Pune itself.

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: India declares 'notified Disaster'; big IPL meet held

BMC Commissioner explains why highest number of cases

"The Chief Minister has declared strong measures under the Epidemic Act shutting down schools, colleges, gyms, swimming pools, malls and basic hygenic measures. Additionally, we have higher number of cases in Maharashtra because people returning from other countries France, Italy, Dubai, China etc arrive at Mumbai airport. We have a strong screening mechanism and a team of 50 doctors who are working round-the-clock and classifing them into three categories. Category A - those who show symptoms, Category B - asymptomatic vistors from those counties above 60 years. We were isolating the first category people and the second are being quarantined at Kasturba Hospital so that they are not in contact with other people," said Pardeshi.

CM Uddhav confirms 'all malls in Maharashtra shut till March 31' amid Coronavirius scare

Maharashtra shuts schools, malls

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that all malls except grocery stores which sell commodities of day-to-day need to be closed in view of coronavirus, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai. The government announced that all educational institutes including public and private schools and colleges will remain shut till 31 March in view of the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state. Moreover, the government has stated that all exams of standard 10 & 12 and university courses will continue according to the schedule but postponed all exams upto Class 9. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic.

Maharashtra Govt shuts schools and colleges after Coronavirus cases surge to 19

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 84, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

