BMC Demolishes ‘illegal’ Dargah Off Mumbai Coast After Raj Thackeray’s Announcement

A few hours after Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during his Gudi Padwa address in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 22, threatened to take action in case the state authorities failed to raze down an encroachment off the sea coast, the government initiated the demolition of a Dargah allegedly built in Mahim, the coastal part of South Mumbai. A team of Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) officials reached the site early on Thursday morning and started the demolition drive.

Raj Thackeray while addressing a large crowd on Wednesday evening had threatened to build a big Ganpati temple at the location where the alleged Dargah was built after encroaching on a small piece of land in the sea. He had stated that he would start the process to build the temple if no action is taken within a month.

During the Gudi Padwa address in Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray played a video clip shot by a drone of the alleged illegal Dargah off the Mahim coast of Mumbai. He said, “Whose dargah it is? Is it of a fish? It was not there a couple of years ago. If the illegal construction is not demolished immediately, then we would construct a huge Ganpati temple at the same place," Raj Thackeray warned.

संपूर्ण व्हिडीओ : सन्मा. राजसाहेबांनी आज एक अत्यंत महत्त्वाची बाब समोर आणली... सरकारचं/प्रशासनाचं दुर्लक्ष झाल्यावर काय होतं ते पहा… माहीमच्या मगदूम बाबा दर्ग्याच्या इकडे समुद्रात हे अनधिकृत बांधकाम केलं. २ वर्षांपूर्वी हे काहीच नव्हतं. इथे नवीन हाजीअली तयार करणं सुरु आहे.… pic.twitter.com/BQ2CH1NmCb — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) March 22, 2023

BMC begins demolition

The Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) on Thursday morning started the demolition work at the disputed site at Mahim beach, Mumbai. Heavy police deployment was also made at the location to maintain law and order. The video clip of the site was shared by the Twitter handle of MNS after Raj Thackeray’s speech. It said a new ‘Haji Ali’ is coming up in broad daylight and the civic authorities and the police are unaware of the same.

The aerial video shot with a drone off the coast of Mahim in Mumbai showed an overview of a small piece of reclaimed land a few metres into the sea with a narrow path connecting the land and the structure. It also has a few poles and a dargah with people visiting the stretch through the seawater and offering their respect to the ‘Dargah’ which Raj Thackeray called as a ‘Dargah’. He said the alleged Dargah is in close proximity to the Makhdum Baba in Mahim.