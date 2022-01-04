BMC Mandates Rapid RT-PCR COVID Test For All International Passengers Arriving In Mumbai

All international passengers arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will need to undergo a rapid RT-PCR test, as per the latest guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). If the traveller tests positive for COVID-19 then they will need to take the routine RT-PCR test and wait for results.

The development comes after Mumbai reported 10,860 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday, taking the total coronavirus tally in the city to over 8.18 lakh.

Guidelines for international travellers at Mumbai Airport

All international passengers will be asked to take the Rapid RT-PCR test

If positive, he/she will be asked to take a routine RT-PCR test and wait for results

If negative, he/she will be allowed to go for home quarantine for the next seven days

If RT-PCR is positive, symptomatic travellers will be admitted to Seven Hills/Bombay Hospital/Breach Candy Hospital (Paid). Asymptomatic patients will be admitted to BKC or Kanjurmarg Jumbo Centre or any private hospital/hotel of their choice among the ones listed in the order (Paid).

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 new COVID-19 infections, which is around 52% more than Monday's tally, and 20 deaths, the state government informed.

As per the latest Health Ministry update, India has reported 1,892 Omicron cases, including 568 cases from Mumbai, 382 cases from Delhi and 185 cases from Kerala.

Mumbai Mayor warns of lockdown if COVID cases breach 20,000-mark

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday warned that a COVID-19 lockdown will be imposed in the city if the cases breach the 20,000-mark. She also urged people to wear triple-layer masks while travelling on public transport.

The BMC also issued fresh guidelines for sealing buildings in Mumbai. If the whole building or a wing of a society reports COVID-19 infections in 20% of the flats then the whole building will be sealed. The guidelines also advised patients and their contacts to strictly follow home quarantine and hygiene etiquettes.

Last week, Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas had predicted that the state may report a total of around two lakh COVID cases by the third week of January. "Don't be lulled by the narrative that third wave or Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It's equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities," he had said.