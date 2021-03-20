BMC Worker Attacked For Stopping Woman For Not Wearing Mask In Mumbai

Observing the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the government has imposed several restrictions and issued new guidelines to curb the pandemic. Amid this chaos, a shocking incident was reported in Mumbai's Kandivali area. A woman, who was not wearing the mask in the highly restricted area of Mumbai, was stopped by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) personnel. After which, the woman started punching and slapping the BMC worker.

In the viral video, the woman is seen boarding an auto which is stopped by a lady marshal wearing a blue uniform, who works at BMC. The Mumbai civic worker asks the woman to wear a mask, but the woman denied and tries to slap and push the worker. After the woman misbehaved with the BMC employee, she tried to grab her and refuses to leave. However, the woman started kicking and punching with her fist.

The woman, who was stopped by the BMC worker in the autorickshaw, shouts at her, says, "How dare you stop me? How did you touch me? In the video, the BMC personnel can be heard saying, I cannot let her go. Amid the chaos on the road, a few people gathered at the spot. After that, local police reached the site of the incident and filed a case against the woman. A case has been registered against the woman under IPC 188 (defiance of the order declared by public servant), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing injury), 506 (criminal intimidation). Currently, in Mumbai, a fine of Rs 200 is imposed for not wearing a mask in the midst of increasing Coronavirus cases in the financial capital.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra reported 25,681 fresh COVID-19 cases and a total of 70 fatalities in the last 24 hours. With new COVID-19 cases registered on Friday, the total caseload of the state reached 24,22,021. However, the total number of deaths reported so far touched the 53,000-mark. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 21,89,965 people have recovered until Friday. Also, the total active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are 1,77,560.