BMW Catches Fire In Thane, No One Injured

Two persons travelling in a high-end car had a narrow escape after their vehicle caught fire at Thane city in Maharashtra on Saturday morning. The BMW car caught fire at around 7:15 AM in G+25 Crystal Spires high rise of the Manpada area at Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

The Thane fire brigade received the information at 7:16 AM and quickly rushed to the spot. The fire brigade personnel managed to douse the blaze, and brought the situation under control. The car belonged to a person identified as Gaurang More.

"The car was approaching the lobby area of a building when it caught fire suddenly. Two occupants of the vehicle managed to jump out of it in time," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

Both the persons travelling in the vehicle are safe. However, the car was reduced to junk after it was completely gutted. The cause of the fire is being investigated.