'Bodies Floating In Ganga 4-5 Days Old; May Be From U.P': Buxar DM On Bihar's COVID Horror

After 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar, District Magistrate (DM) of Buxar on Tuesday quashed reports suggesting that bodies were dispersed in the river due to lack of wood logs for cremation. The bodies which were seen floating on the river's surface later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town, have been identified to be of COVID-19 patients. Commenting on the same, the Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully.

"A narrative is being made that due to lack of wood logs for cremation or the poor facing financial issues, dead bodies are being immersed in Ganga in Buxar. This is not true," Buxar DM Aman Samir told ANI on Tuesday.

Bihar | A narrative is being made that due to lack of wood logs for cremation or the poor facing financial issues, dead bodies are being immersed in Ganga in Buxar. This is not true: Buxar DM Aman Samir pic.twitter.com/UYZsloyVfL — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

The bloated and decomposing bodies which surfaced on Monday morning at the banks of the Ganga river have raised an alarm amongst the local citizens. While an exact count of the bodies is yet to be ascertained, it is expected to be anywhere between 40-45. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients.

Bihar's COVID-19 crosses six-lakh mark

Seventy-five fresh COVID 19 casualties were reported in Bihar raising the death toll to 3357 on Monday when the total number of confirmed cases also crossed the six-lakh mark. However, the recovery rate continued to look up with more people recovering from the coronavirus than those who contracted the infection since the previous day. According to the state health department, the recovery rate has now reached 81.97 per cent, a more than one per cent improvement compared with Sunday and an increase of nearly five per cent since a week ago.

The number of people who recovered in the last 24 hours was 15,800 while 10,174 fresh cases were reported during the same period, the department said. As a consequence, the active caseload of Bihar which had crossed 1.15 lakh less than a week ago, now stands at 1.05 lakh. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting of the health department on the coronavirus situation and directed officials to ensure that COVID patients get proper treatment on time.