Last Updated:

Bodies Of 2 Women Recovered Near Ranchi, Likely Murdered Over Witchcraft Suspicion

Police have recovered the bodies of two women who were allegedly killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, near Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Ranchi

Image: PTI/Representational


Ranchi, Sep 5 (PTI) Police have recovered the bodies of two women who were allegedly killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, near Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, officials said.

Another woman is missing and a search operation is underway to trace her, they said.

The deceased appeared to have been hit with sticks and dumped in a hilly area, about 60 km from here, said Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural), Naushad Alam.

“A police team was rushed to the spot after we received information about the incident on Sunday afternoon. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of killing over witchcraft suspicion,” he said.

READ | Teenage girl murdered in Delhi's Tikri border area, accused arrested on spot

The women, identified as Railu Devi (45) and Dholi Devi (60), were allegedly killed in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“Search efforts are underway for the missing woman based on the inputs of villagers,” Sonahatu Police Station In-charge Mukesh Hembrom said. PTI SAN RBT RBT

READ | MP: 3 security guards murdered in Sagar in 72 hrs; cops issue sketch of potential killer
READ | UP: Declared 'dead' in govt records, 70-year-old man struggles to prove he is alive
READ | Delhi: Man gets employee killed for pushing for marriage in Azadpur; 5 arrested
READ | Labourer killed in wall collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT