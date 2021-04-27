Bodies Of 22 COVID-19 Victims In Beed Stuffed Into Single Ambulance, Taken For Cremation

As Maharashtra continues to grapple with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, bodies of 22 COVID-19 patients who had succumbed in Beed district were found stashed in a single ambulance, one upon the other, and transported to a crematorium. This incident has sparked a serious outrage, forcing the Beed district administration to rush a team to Ambajogai, to look into the matter.

Eyewitness: 'Police officials snatched the phones of relatives'

As per sources, the eyewitness to the incident has alleged that the police, which was present near the ambulance, snatched the mobile phones of at least two relatives of the deceased who were filming and clicking pictures of the bodies stuffed in the ambulance and returned their phones only after the last rites of the deceased were performed.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that out of the 22 bodies, which were placed in body bags were picked from the mortuary of the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Government Medical College (SRTMGMC), Ambajogai and kept in the ambulance (MH-29/AT-0299). As per hospital records, the ambulance is a mobile ICU. Out of these 22 bodies, 14 deceased had died on Saturday and the rest on Sunday. 9 had died at the Lokhandi Savargain jumbo COVID centre.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra so far has registered over 43,43,727 positive cases, out of which, 36,01,796 have successfully recovered, while 65,284 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 48,700 new cases, 71,736 fresh recoveries, and 524 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 6,76,647.

(Image: PTI, Republicworld.com)