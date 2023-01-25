Bodies Of 7 Family Members Fished Out From River In Pune

The bodies of seven family members have been taken out of the Bhima River in Pune's Daund, according to police, who further noted that four of the victims were discovered between January 18 and 21 and the other three were found today. A couple in their 40s, their daughter and son-in-law, and three grandchildren were among those who died, according to the police.



Pune Rural Police initially believed it to be a suicide case; however, on Wednesday, five people were held and a complaint was lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Similar Shocker in National Capital



In a similar case, the carcasses of eleven family members were found in the nation's capital.

Later, the case involving the deaths of 11 members of the Chundawat family in Burari, north Delhi, was closed by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which stated in its closure report that no evidence of wrongdoing had been found and that the deaths appeared to be the consequence of a family suicide pact.

