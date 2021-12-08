Bodies of woman, minor son found floating in well in MP's Balaghat

Balaghat (MP), Dec 8 (PTI) The bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her six-year-old son were found floating in a village well in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Digdha village under the Tirodi police station limits, a police officer said on Wednesday.

"While the woman's family members claimed that she and her son were murdered, her husband said she committed suicide by jumping into the well," Tirodi police station in-charge Chen Singh Uike said.

The deceased are identified as Shakuntala Bai and her 6-year-old son. Their bodies were found floating in the well located in the agriculture field of the village, he added.

"According to the woman's husband, she jumped into the well along with both sons. But the younger son, who is three-year-old, managed to come out of the well by climbing the steps," the police officer said citing the statement of the man.

The bodies were fished out late on Tuesday night.

Further investigation is underway, the police officer added. PTI COR ADU NSK NSK

