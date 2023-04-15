Body Of Atique's Son Asad Ahmad Brought To Prayagraj Graveyard

The body of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, reached Kasari Masari graveyard here Saturday morning amid heavy security.

The burial process has begun.

Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday.

Asad was the third of five sons of Atiq Ahmad and was absconding since the Umesh Pal murder case.

Among other sons of Atiq Ahmad, the eldest son Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail, while the second son Ali is lodged in Naini Central Jail in separate cases. The fourth son Ahjam and the youngest son Aban are housed in a juvenile home in Prayagraj. The possibility of members of Atiq's family attending the funeral is negligible as the gangster's wife Shaista Parveen and and his brother's wife Jainab are absconding. Atiq's parents' remains are also buried in the same graveyard (Kasari Masari), according to Janu Khan who claimed to have dug the grave of Asad said.