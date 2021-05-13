Body Of Kerala Woman Who Died In Rocket Attack To Be Flown To India Soon: Israeli Dy Envoy

The mortal remains of Keralite woman Soumya Santosh, who was killed in a recent rocket attack in Israel will be brought to India on a flight by Saturday morning, said Israel's Deputy Envoy Rony Yedidia Clein. She added that the Indian authorities are in touch with Soumya’s family and with the embassy in Tel Aviv that is arranging to have her body flown back to India.

“Indian embassy had a call with one airline today. If everything goes as per plan, Soumya’s mortal remains will be brought in on a flight on Friday night/Saturday morning. It'll land Delhi and transported to her village,” the envoy said.

Clein also said that the Israeli authorities will take care of Soumya’s family, in compensation for the loss of life. “Although nothing can ever compensate for the loss of a mother and wife,” she added.

“We’ve been in touch with the family. She was talking to her husband when this happened and I can imagine how horrendous it is for the husband. I can only sympathise with what he must be feeling,” the Deputy envoy said.

Among all the people who lost their lives in Gaza, a 30-year-old Indian nurse Soumya Santosh was also killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants on May 12. She hailed from Kerala's Idukki district and worked as a caregiver attending to an elderly woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon.

Condoling the death of Soumya Santosh, who had been living in Israel for the last 10 years, Clein said, "We were so upset when we heard about this. When we first got the news that it was a foreign caregiver, I had a gut feeling that she was probably Indian. She had a 9-year-old son. We were very heartbroken."

'We are protecting all citizens equally'

Speaking on the safety of Indian citizens working in Israel amid violent attacks by the militant group Hamas and the Palestinian forces, Clein said the Israeli authorities will take equal care of all the civilians in the country.

“Just as Israel protects Israeli families, we are also protecting everyone in the country. There is no differentiation is providing safety to an Indian caregiver or an Israelite. We have bomb shelters in almost all homes been built in last 30 years. Older ones have had bomb shelters added to them and we're doing as much as we can," the envoy said.

Rony Yedidia Clein also said that they have the Iron Dome anti-missile system to deflect any rocket entering the Israeli airspace. "Unfortunately, it's not a 100% seal. It cannot get every rocket. The Iron Dome is there to protect Israelis and we do in fact try to protect civilians actually on both sides of the line,” she added.

Israel-Palestine conflict

The violence that began nearly a month ago has now turned into rocket firing in Jerusalem's Old City near Al-Aqsa. On Tuesday, the Hamas Islamist movement in Gaza fired massive gunfire of rockets in southern Israel where two women including Soumya lost their lives. Hundreds of rockets were fired at Israeli territory and retaliatory airstrikes from Jerusalem on Monday evening. Hamas has targeted the Iron Dome missile defence system with nearly 137 rockets. In retaliation, Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza City in which more than 35 Palestinians have reportedly lost their lives.