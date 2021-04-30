Boeing Announces $10 Million Assistance Package For India In Fight Against COVID-19

In a heartening development on Friday, leading world aerospace company Boeing announced a $10 million emergency assistance package for India in the fight against COVID-19. This assistance shall be directed to organizations providing relief including medical supplies and healthcare for communities and families battling COVID-19. Moreover, it stated that these funds shall be deployed to the "areas of greatest need" in consultation with medical, government and public health experts.

Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun remarked, "The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe, and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time. Boeing is a global citizen, and in India we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases". Moreover, the multinational company revealed that its employees can personally donate to charitable organizations supporting novel coronavirus relief in India. It will contribute the equivalent of the donated amount as part of the Boeing Gift Match initiative.

We stand together in this fight against COVID. We’re contributing a $10 million emergency assistance package to support relief efforts in India where it's needed the most.



Learn more here: https://t.co/r9BQv0TfgQ — Boeing India (@Boeing_In) April 30, 2021

Coronavirus situation in India

There are 31,70,228 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,53,84,418 patients have been discharged and 2,08,330 fatalities have been reported. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar and Kerala account for 78.18% of the country's total active cases. 3,86,452 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 73.05% of the new cases. With 2,97,540 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries has soared to 1,53,84,418.

On the other hand, 77.44 per cent of the 3498 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. With 4 states/Union Territories not recording any fresh death, the fatality rate stands at 1.11%. A total of 12,52,02,806 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 2,65,28,460 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. Owing to a continuous rise in cases, many hospitals across the country are witnessing a shortage of beds, oxygens and key drugs such as Remdesivir.