Boeing Begins Production Of Apache AH64E Helicopters For Indian Army

Boeing, the US aviation and defence manufacturing giant, has begun the production of AH-64 Apache helicopters for the Indian Army. The attack choppers will be equipped with state-of-the-art features as per the requirement of the army. The IAF is already using these advanced combat helicopters.



The Boeing Apache is an American twin turboshaft attack helicopter with a tailwheel-type landing gear arrangement and a tandem cockpit for a crew of two. The US Army is the primary operator of these helicopters but apart from India the other users of the choppers are Greece, Japan, Singapore, and UAE. India inducted the first Apache helicopter in May 2019.

One of the revolutionary features of the Apache is its helmet-mounted display, the Integrated Helmet and Display Sighting System (IHADSS) among its capabilities. In this either the pilot or gunner can mate the helicopter's 30mm automatic M230 chain gun to their helmet. It makes the gun track head movements and fire at will.

AH-64 Apache helicopters for Indian Army

The AH-64 E Apache helicopters of the Indian Army, known for their cutting-edge technology and outstanding combat capability, will improve operational preparedness and strengthen defence capabilities. The TATA-Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) is producing these flying machines at its state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad.



Earlier this year TBAL delivered the first AH-64 E Apache fuselage to the Indian Army. Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India, in a statement said that they are pleased to reach another milestone by highlighting Boeing’s contribution to enhancing the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Indian Army. The company has already accomplished its target of delivering 22 Apache AH-64E attack helicopters to the Indian Air Force.



Boeing entered into a contract with the Indian Army to produce six Apache helicopters for the Indian Army and is expected to start the delivery in 2024.

Christina Upah, vice president of the attack helicopter programmes and Senior Boeing Mesa Site Executive emphasised Apache AH-64E as the premier attack helicopter. The company’s engagement with over 300 local Indian companies in conjunction with joint ventures focusing on manufacturing key components, reflects Boeing’s vision for a resilient and interconnected aerospace ecosystem in India.



With annual sourcing exceeding $1 Billion from India, Boeing’s role as a catalyst for growth extends beyond the technical realm. The business employs more than 5000 people in India and works with more than 13000 supply chain partners, encouraging community involvement and conducting citizenship programs that affect the lives of more than 500,000 people.